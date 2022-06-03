The president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and two members of the board are accused of taking bribes for political favors and land deals. President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently-resigned alderman John Collins-Muhammad all were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 25th. The indictment was unsealed Thursday, and the men all made their first court appearance.
The indictment alleges all three used their official capacity as alderman for the city of St. Louis to help a small business owner and received cash payments for their assistance.
Reed has been president of the Board of Alderman since 2007.