A nationwide awareness campaign is underway by the FBI to warn parents and their children about incidents involving sextortion of minors. Sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account. The target is urged to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the perpetrator.
The perpetrator then reveals they made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online. FBI Special Agent David Nanz from the agency’s Springfield, IL office tells The Big Z that while anyone of any age can be victimized, children are especially vulnerable.
The embarrassment children feel from the activity they were duped to engage in is what typically prevents them from coming forward. Nanz says the first line of defense against sextortion is parents, educators and caregivers having important discussions about online safety.
The FBI provides the following tips to protect you and your children online:
1. Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.
2. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
3. Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
4. Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.
5. Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:
1. Contact FBI Springfield (217-522-9675), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-THE-LOST or Cybertipline).
2. Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.
3. Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.
You can hear the full interview with Nanz here: