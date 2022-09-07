The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
Special Agent Parker tells The Big Z it’s to their advantage to have local knowledge.
The TOC-W Task Force was created to identify, target, and prosecute transnational criminal organizations who are engaged in criminal activity involving a myriad of federal violations including but not limited to: drug trafficking, money laundering, homicide, extortion, kidnapping, and public corruption.