Scammers continue to target the elderly, with losses due to elder fraud up nearly 74% from 2020-2021. They seem to be more vulnerable than some due to their isolation, loneliness, and disconnect from family and friends.
FBI Special Agent Price McCarty says they are then very receptive to those that appear to show an interest in them and their lives.
McCarty goes on to explain the reason the elderly are such a target is because that's where the money is, due to retirement plans, savings accounts, and the like.