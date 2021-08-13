A Pontoon Beach man has been charged in connection with the death of his daughter in a two-vehicle crash in South Roxana over a year ago. The pandemic delayed the investigation and the filing of charges until this week against 29-year-old Frank Williford in the death of his 6-year-old daughter Layla.
Authorities say Williford has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash on February 23, 2020. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles says the crash took place on Highway 111 when the car Williford was driving collided with a pickup. Four other people were injured including a sibling to the deceased girl.
Bond for Williford was set at $250,000.