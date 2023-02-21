Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a blaze just after 1am today at storage units in the 600 block of West St. Louis Avenue in East Alton. East Alton Police also responded after the reported discovery of a body inside one of the burned units. About a half dozen containers caught fire and the cause remains under investigation.
Authorities says the investigation is just getting started but have speculated the victim could possibly be someone that was using the storage unit for shelter. The East Alton Fire Department called in a box alarm for assistance from surrounding departments with Alton, Rosewood Heights, Roxana, and Wood River also on the scene. The Illinois State Fire Marshall is also assisting as authorities try to determine the identity of the person found inside and the cause of the blaze.