In the wake of the war in Ukraine, the federal government is making an effort to raise the amount of wheat grown in Illinois and the rest of the country.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has instituted new crop insurance policies to encourage Illinois farmers to begin double cropping.
Double crop coverage will be expanded or streamlined in at least 681 counties nationwide. Most of the expansions removed barriers, such as requiring production records.
“The double-crop practice is defined as following another crop, the acronym is FAC,” said Mike Doherty, executive director of the Illinois Wheat Association. “It's double cropping soybeans with wheat.”
Doherty said wheat farming is expanding in Illinois, but is predominant in the southern part of the state.
“There is a wheat belt in which there is quite a lot of wheat grown from St. Louis on over towards Indiana,” said Doherty.
Southern Illinois offers a longer growing season which allows wheat to be harvested early enough to get soybeans in the ground. The combined income from the wheat and double-cropped soybeans is competitive with either corn or soybeans alone.
During a visit to Illinois earlier this year, President Joe Biden admitted there are some risks involved with double cropping.
“Growing season for wheat is short, if the weather conditions aren’t ideal or at least good, or there are other disruptions, then the timing of everything is thrown off, but it is a risk we need to take,” said Biden.
In 2021, there were about 670,000 acres of wheat in Illinois, producing over 48 million bushels. Illinois wheat does not have the level of protein and gluten required for yeast breads, but can be used in many other food products, especially as an ingredient where fine particulate flour is needed.