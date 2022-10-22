Just as farmers are putting their final touches on the harvest season, another crisis is hurting the grain export industry. While avoiding a rail strike a few weeks ago, the industry is still dealing with high diesel prices and now a rapidly drying Mississippi River due to a lack of significant rain the last few months.
Curt Kimmel, is with AgMarket-dot-net and says from St. Louis to the north, the river issues aren’t as severe as areas to our south so shippers have had to adjust the loads:
According to Kimmel, if the U.S. does not get more rain soon, exporters would need to rely on the trucking industry more this year compared to years past.