Like many events, the American Cancer Society’s “Farm to Table Metro East” was lost to the pandemic over the last two years. It is set to return on August 25th from 5:30 – 9pm at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. It is an event that includes farm to table tasting dishes featuring local ingredients, and products from local wineries, distilleries, and breweries.
Money raised will fund research, provide public education about prevention and early detection, advocate for cancer policies and federal, state, and local legislation, and provide patient services such as rides to treatment, free lodging, emotional support and much more. This year’s event features a graffiti theme, as American Cancer Society Development Manager Patty Barney tells The Big Z.
Tickets are $50 per person and are on sale now, and you must be at least 21 years old to attend. You can buy tickets here: www.acsfarmtotable.com
Click here to listen to the full interview with Barney: