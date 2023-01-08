Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
The Farm Economics Summit is Wednesday at the Paradise Casino in Peoria from 8 am to noon. Get more information at extension.illinois.edu.