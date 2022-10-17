Farmers continue to struggle to find enough qualified truck drivers to move agricultural products. In response, the Illinois Farm Bureau has established a scholarship program to help more men and women get trained at community colleges to drive trucks for the agricultural sector.
Jennifer Smith, development manager for the IAA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau, said the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarships were established with a $100,000 grant.
“Farm Bureau wanted to help address the need, and put more safe, well-trained drivers on the road,” Smith told The Center Square.
It costs $3,000 to $6,000 to train for a CDL license. Under the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship, eligible participants can get $1,000 to cover part of the training tuition.
“Men and women are paying out of their pockets for the training,” Smith said. “It’s really nice that we are directly impacting their ability to afford this.”
Women make good ag truck drivers, Smith said.
“The training is equal opportunity for whoever needs to receive the training,” she said. “It does not matter what your experience going into the training program is. The scholarships are designed for truck drivers who will work in some aspect of agriculture when they graduate – moving ag products, ag business, food processing – anything connected to the agriculture industry."
Agriculture trucking is a year-round business, Smith said. During harvest season, people notice a lot of semis on the roadways, but drivers work year round, she said.
“There is always a need to be moving ag products across Illinois and across the United States,” Smith said.
Scholarships are awarded every quarter. So far, both men and women have won scholarships, Smith said.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. They must be Illinois residents. Would-be applicants can start by finding a truck driver training program at a local community college. Most community colleges have CDL training programs, but not all of them. Training can be full-time or part-time. Intensive programs allow full-time students to get the training in three weeks. Part-time students can train on weekends or in the evenings for 12 to 16 weeks, depending on the program.
Once a student finds a program, they can apply for the scholarship before they enroll, Smith said.
The IAA Foundation designed the scholarship application to be short and simple. No long answers or essay questions. The one application question that students need to answer is “how do they intend to use their CDL to benefit agriculture?” Smith said.
The goal is to train drivers who will haul a commodity, an agriculture product, Smith said.
An endorsement from a farmer, County Farm Bureau leader, agribusiness or food process business is required.
Applications are available on the IAA Foundation website www.iaafoundation.org.
For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau, or the IAA Foundation at 309-557-2232.
