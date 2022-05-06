Eleven men and women were honored Thursday during the annual police memorial ceremony in Springfield. Those killed in the line of duty last year include Officer Tyler Timmins with the Pontoon Beach P-D, Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley, Illinois state police senior master trooper Todd Hanneken, Chicago Police Department Officer Ella French, and Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse white spoke at the ceremony.
The names of fallen officers in Illinois are etched on the official memorial on the state capitol lawn. Many friends, family and co-workers of the loved ones lost in the line of duty also attended the event.