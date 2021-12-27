More heartbreak for the family of a Brooklyn, Illinois police officer killed in the line of duty this past August. Brian Pierce Jr.'s sister posted on social media that the family's home went up in flames Thursday, and 90% of their belongings were lost. That includes many of the fallen public servant's keepsakes.
The Pierce family lives in the southern Illinois town of Makanda.
Alexis Castro, Brian Pierce's sister, said the house fire was believed to be electrical.
Their parents, her husband, and two young children all escaped safely. They are staying at a local motel.
Some crowdfunding donation accounts have been set up to help the Pierce family get back on its feet.
The Cashapp one is: $AlexisCastro0305 .
The Venmo one is: @waykaymommy