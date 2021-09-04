As the weather begins to cool, one gardening expert thinks you might be able to get started on prep for the fall and winter. Planting bulbs now can lay the groundwork for the spring, and most can go in the ground now except for tulips, which should be planted in October.
Master Gardener and Project Leader of the Village Garden in Godfrey Nancy Orrill said you should also think about bringing in your plants that can be brought in.
If vegetable gardening is more of your thing, you can get an early start planting some cool-season vegetables soon. Things like lettuce, kale, spinach, and radishes thrive in the cooler weather, and with summer coming to a close, this may be a good time to get your seeds in the ground. If you have any gardening questions, Orrill says you can call to Master Gardener Help Line at (618) 344-4230.