Mild days and cool nights are the perfect weather for great fall colors, according to most experts in the field. The head of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau says the leaves turning color locally, and their office can point you in the right direction if you are looking for a road trip to take in the beauty.
Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the bureau tells The Big Z we’re still at least a couple of weeks away from peak color.
As for the popular routes around here, Jobe says he would put the Great River Road as one of the top drives in the nation. For more information, call 618-465-6676 or click here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/blog/fall-colors/