You are reminded to change your clock when switch out your batteries Saturday night.
Fire prevention efforts for years have said when you set your clocks back one hour, you should also make sure your smoke alarm is working.
For older models, go ahead and change the batteries, or get a new, 10-year alarm. East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said it’s also a good idea to check your furnace.
Illinois law requires that 10-year smoke alarms be installed in all homes built before 1988 or that don't have hardwiring by 2023.