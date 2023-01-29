The internet can be a great tool for shoppers, as it can also be for scammers. A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. It’s a “business plan” that crooks can use almost anywhere. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints recently from people attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, which no longer is in business.
Don O’Brien, BBB Investigator tells The Big Z that car lot currently sits empty, as the former owner of the business died in May of 2020.
Anyone buying a vehicle from the fake site will be asked to wire the money for the vehicle, O’Brien says. They then will be asked to wire money - typically around $5,000 - for the vehicle to be transported. He says many people saw the fake website in various Facebook buy/sell groups, so he advises you to proceed with caution if you see something on one of those pages that interests you.