Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently discovered a shipment of 422 fake Super Bowl rings bound for an address in Jerseyville. The shipment from China was intercepted at an express consignment operations hub in St. Louis on November 11. An import specialist determined the rings were fake, but if real would have been worth around $300,000.
A spokesperson warned the public to be on the lookout for fake sports memorabilia, jewelry and other similar items and trust the seller of those items before you buy, especially if it’s done on line. The bogus rings were found to bear the image of the Lombardi Trophy which is copyright infringement since the image is owned by NFL Properties. The news release from CBP did not indicate the location of the Jerseyville address or announce any charges in connection with the investigation. The agency says U.S. consumers spend more than $100 billion annually on intellectual property rights infringing goods, falling victim to around 20% of the counterfeits that are illegally sold worldwide.