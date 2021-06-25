The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning about fake emails and texts seeking personal information. The messages are part of a phishing scam, according to spokesperson. Maria Castadenda says it's a phishing scam, and reminds people that the agency will never ask for Social Security numbers or banking information via text or email.
She has this advice if you receive one:
Similar messages have also been reported that falsely claim to be from the Illinois Secretary of State's office.
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www.Advantagenews.com)