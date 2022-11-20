A fairly mild start to winter in Illinois may be in our future. Scientists say the La Nina effect is setting up over the Pacific Ocean for the third year in a row. La Nina is characterized by unusually cool water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that tend to drive the polar jet stream further north than in an El Nino year.
While mild temperatures are expected to return next week and remain in play through much of December, Weatherspotter Training Facilitator John Nell tells The Big Z one wildcard heading into 2023 could be the Polar Vortex.
Being in this part of the Midwest Nell says we are on the dividing line of weather that could bring us snow versus ice when storms move through. Nell believes this year there will be more snow storms than ice storms.