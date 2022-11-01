The Illinois Student Assistance Commission says help is available for families struggling to fill out college applications and financial aid forms. Students and families can meet for one-on-one counseling with specially trained recent grads and there’s also a free text messaging service where you can submit your questions.
ISAC spokesperson Lynn Baker says additionally:
Baker says the best place to start is online at studentportal.isac.org. There you will find locations of workshops, online tools, helpful videos, and other resources.