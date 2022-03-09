The tension between some members of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees and the college's Faculty Association appears to be ratcheting up again. The association is alleging "overreaching authority, lack of transparency in deliberations, and a disregard for diversity and equity in decision making," and has filed a complaint with the state’s Higher Learning Commission, Illinois Board of Higher Education, and the Illinois Community College Trustee Association.
The commission accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the United States. Debbie Witsken is President of the Lewis and Clark Faculty Association:
She had these requests:
The board did not respond to Witsken’s comments but did go into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss the association’s complaint, noting a formal response was due by the end of the month.