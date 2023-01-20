Fake posts claiming there’s an injured, lost pet or a missing child in the area are littering Facebook buy-and-sell and neighborhood groups, and it appears things are only getting worse. While there are some legitimate posts, the Better Business Bureau wants you to check its validity before re-sharing.
BBB investigator Don O’Brien explains why these posts have become so prolific.
O’Brien says you can gauge the legitimacy of a post like this by using some common sense. If a person goes missing or a tragedy occurs, you'll most likely see it on different news outlets or shared by law enforcement, not on a random post. And you can copy and paste the text from the post into Facebook's search tool to see if other posts with the same text and different pictures show up.