U.S. domestic airlines are slowly getting back to normal after computer issues grounded thousands of flights Wednesday morning.
According to information posted on Twitter on the official page of the FAA, the FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures to allow the agency time to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Those flights are now beginning to resume in most of the country as the computer issues are corrected. Delays are still expected throughout the day.
If you have a flight departure or arrival today, check with your airline for more information.