The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning, advising you to proceed with caution if considering dealing with an extended auto warranty company. The BBB has seen complaints against the industry increase recently after several years of declining numbers.
The most common complaint from consumers is that they pay for a warranty, but when it comes time to repair their vehicle, their claim is denied. BBB Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z he would suggest what he calls a better idea.
Between 2000 and 2020, the BBB processed more than 15,000 complaints the vehicle service contract industry, mostly based in the St. Louis area.