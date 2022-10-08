News that a local trash hauler will not be picking up yard waste this fall has some homeowners wringing their hands, but there are other options to deal with the leaves in your yard. Instead of bagging up your leaves to be hauled away, an expert at the University of Illinois Extension office suggests using them in your yard or garden.
U of I Extension Educator Sarah Ruth tells The Big Z leaves are a great source of organic matter, which helps improve the soil.
She says you can also gather up the leaves and use them to mulch in your flowers and other decorative landscaping.