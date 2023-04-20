The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau teamed up earlier this year with Huddle Up Group, an Arizona-based organization which specializes in sports tourism strategic plans. The object of the partnership is to grow that segment of the tourism industry. A strategic plan is being unveiled today by the company.
Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the tourism bureau tells The Big Z one thing they already know is that the area needs more indoor and outdoor sports facilities.
Those include an indoor facility with at least 8-10 full-sized basketball courts that can be converted to pickleball, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer, and dance use. Also needed are more outdoor multi-use, regulation-sized turf facilities.