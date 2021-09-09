Tomorrow (Friday) is World Suicide Prevention Day, and a special event is being planned at the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville to draw attention to suicide prevention. The Madison County Mental Health Board and the Veterans Assistance Commission are hosting an event that starts at noon in the lobby of the building.
Behavioral health and veterans affairs resource providers will have tables set up with information, giveaways, and raffles. Deborah Humphrey, executive director of the Madison County Mental Health Board, said a number of speakers will be on hand.
Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Brad Lavite said veterans are especially at risk because so many are afraid to come forward for fear of the stigma attached to it. Tomorrow’s event runs from noon to 3 p.m., with the program at 2 p.m.