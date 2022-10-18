Careers focusing on river industries will be the focus of an event Wednesday morning at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. RiverWorks Discovery is hosting a Who Works the Rivers event that will have high school students from Alton, Sumner, Clyde C. Miller, Vashon, and Granite City high schools throw a line, tie knots, learn about proper PPE on the job and learn about the commodities essential to the economy shipped along the river.
Hope Sears, Director of RiverWorks Discovery tells The Big Z representatives from the industry and related fields will share more about students' career options.
There will also be representatives on hand from some of the various barge and maintenance companies located on the Mississippi. To learn more about the event, go to www.riverworksdiscovery.org