The NCERC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Jacqueline Pohlman as its director of business development and client relations.
Pohlman returns to NCERC after working at the Renewable Fuels Association and leading its member relations efforts since November 2018. Prior to serving the association, Pohlman was a specialist of commercialization at NCERC and led the onboarding of research clients while promoting NCERC’s research capabilities across biorenewables industries. Pohlman began her career in the biofuel industry while earning a master’s of business administration at SIUE’s School of Business.
“I’m eager to return to NCERC and be part of the center’s next chapter in providing unrivaled expertise and research capabilities to the biorenewable industry’s most innovative companies,” Pohlman said. “NCERC is truly a one-of-a-kind organization that is poised to play an integral role in helping companies across the globe commercialize technologies that will pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. I’m thrilled to be a part of it, and contribute by connecting these companies to NCERC’s skilled staff and unique facility.”
Pohlman plans to revitalize NCERC’s business development strategy and build stronger relationships with current and potential biorenewable industries.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Jackie as our director of business development and client relations, because this position is mission critical to NCERC’s success,” NCERC Executive Director John Caupert said. “Jackie served in exemplary fashion during her previous role as specialist of commercialization. She brought an unmatched awareness to the unique capabilities only NCERC can offer. From the time she left that role, we felt the impact.
“In this capacity, Jackie’s efforts will stretch far beyond the scope of client contractual research, as she will also seek sponsored project opportunities, as well as serve on the NCERC Research, Grants, Education and Training team. Additionally, she will also assume responsibility for all marketing, communications and promotions efforts.”