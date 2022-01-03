The spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted the East St. Louis School District to switch to remote learning for at least two weeks. The district was scheduled to return to classes on Tuesday but will instead offer remote learning through at least January 14.
Superintendent Arthur Culver issued a statement last Friday about the change and said students would use their district issued devise for online learning from 9am to 2:30pm each day for grades pre-K through grade 12. Student attendance would be taken, and students would get a break for lunch. Student meals would be distributed by bus and families would be contacted about the schedule. Athletics at East St. Louis High School would continue, but the district is requiring weekly SHEILD testing for student athletes who are not vaccinated, and no home or visiting fans will be allowed to attend any East St. Louis home games during the next two weeks.