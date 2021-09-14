Do you like your crust thick or thin? Red sauce or white? It’s Epic Pizza Week as designated by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, and the agency is highlighting what it refers to as top-notch epic pizzas at 15 locally owned and operated restaurants now through Friday.
Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, said this is more than just a way to promote pizza — it’s also a way for people to sample the variety of communities in the region.
Participating restaurants and their epic pizzas include: 1880 Pizza Pasta House in Jerseyville; Great Rivers Tap & Grill in Alton; Johnson’s Corner Restaurant in Alton; The Winery at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton; Bakers & Hale in Godfrey; Bella Milano in Edwardsville; Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Brighton; Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Edwardsville; Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Godfrey; The Lucky Fox Restaurant in Caseyville; Nancy’s Pizzeria in Litchfield; Peel Wood Fired Pizza in Edwardsville; The Pizza Crew in Jerseyville; Pizza World in Granite City; and Reno’s in Carlinville.