The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is announcing the return of a promotion that made its debut last year. Epic Foods Weeks have been modified this year to become Epic Food Month and will feature restaurants that want to be showcased for burgers, wings, ice cream, and pizza.
Epic Food Month will last all June. Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President/CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z this year’s promotion is even bigger than last year’s.
Epic Pizza Week will be June 6 – 10; Epic Wing Week June 13 – 17; Epic Burger Week June 20 - 24, followed by Epic Ice-Cream Week June 27 – July 1. You can find out more about each Epic Food Week at: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/