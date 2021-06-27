New business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can compete once again for prize money and support in the eighth annual Metro East Start-Up Challenge.
Hosted by the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at SIUE, participants pitch their businesses to a panel of experts in a series of rounds, with the top four eventually awarded cash prizes along with hands-on business advice.
SBDC Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May tells the Big Z, there are a lot of good business ideas out there that just need some support.
The grand prize is $10,000. The initial entry deadline is Aug. 8. Finalists will be notified in late October, with the cash prizes awarded in early November. To participate in the contest or for more information, click here.
