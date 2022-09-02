Alton Expo.jpg

The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night.

Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z everything gets started on Thursday, September 8with carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides from 5-10pm.

Herkert - Carnival.mp3

The Expo will run through Sunday, September 11.

Thursday, September 8th, 5-10pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides              5-10pm

Live music by Super Jam                               7-10pm

Friday, September 9th, 5-11pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides              5-10pm

Live music by Retro Boogie                            5-7pm

Live music by The Dirty Muggs                       7-11pm

Saturday, September 10th, 1-11pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides              1-10pm

Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball                     11am

Alton Catfish Classic Weigh-in                        1-5pm

Live music by Platinum Rock Legends            7-11pm

Sunday, September 11th, 1-5pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides              1-5pm

Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball                     11am

Live music by Porch Café                              1-5pm