The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z everything gets started on Thursday, September 8with carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides from 5-10pm.
The Expo will run through Sunday, September 11.
Thursday, September 8th, 5-10pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 5-10pm
Live music by Super Jam 7-10pm
Friday, September 9th, 5-11pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 5-10pm
Live music by Retro Boogie 5-7pm
Live music by The Dirty Muggs 7-11pm
Saturday, September 10th, 1-11pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 1-10pm
Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball 11am
Alton Catfish Classic Weigh-in 1-5pm
Live music by Platinum Rock Legends 7-11pm
Sunday, September 11th, 1-5pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 1-5pm
Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball 11am
Live music by Porch Café 1-5pm