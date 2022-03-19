Would you like to see if your child has an aptitude for piano and music? If so, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Preparatory department is offering a four-week group class called KinderKeys.
KinderKeys will introduce children to music through an engaging curriculum which includes songs, games, music theory and practice assignments. This class will prepare students to read music and develop rhythm skills. The class is for children ages 5-7 and will be held from 4-4:50 p.m. each Monday, April 18 through May 9, in the Ringhausen Music Building on the college’s Godfrey Campus. Barbara McHugh, a music educator with over 30 years of teaching experience in the Alton/Godfrey and St. Louis area, will teach the class. Class size is limited, so early enrollment is encouraged. The cost is $60 and includes all materials. Enrollment deadline is April 15. Call (618) 468-4731 for more information.