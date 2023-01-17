Lewis and Clark - new sign 2022

The spring semester at Lewis and Clark Community College begins today.  The question from school leadership this time of year is usually about the numbers and while overall enrollment is down, the number of credit hours being taken by those students is strong.

Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson recently told the school’s Board of Trustees said fewer students isn’t always bad news:

Enrollment continues through Friday, and Jackson says there are a number of last-minute students with appointments this week.