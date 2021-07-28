The American Red Cross is putting out a call for blood donors, as there is now an emergency need. Blood donations recently have fallen short of hospital needs. The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the United States compared to this time last year.
The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. American Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo said in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.
As an added incentive, any donor between Aug. 1-15 will be automatically entered into a drawing for an exclusive VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Donation appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or at www.redcrossblood.org.