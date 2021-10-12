The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations.
Blood donations have fallen short of hospital needs in recent weeks, with the blood supply currently at its lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
American Red Cross Joe Zydlo said with less than a day’s supply of certain types of blood in recent weeks, they are asking donors of all types — especially Type O — to donate as soon as possible.
Zydlo says new blood donors are always welcome, but reminds them the process takes an hour or so to complete, and you don't want to give blood on an empty stomach. Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by going to www.redcrossblood.org.