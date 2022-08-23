For the first time since 2018 the Village of Elsah will host an end of summer festival. The festival runs from 1-5pm this Saturday, August 27. Attendees will gather in the historic river town for food vendors, arts and crafts booths, and live music from a number of local musicians.
Owner and Operator of the Green Tree Inn and Chair of the village’s Tourism Committee Connie Davis tells the Big Z there will be a lot to do.
Dozens of arts and crafts and food and drink vendors will also be located throughout the village. TreeHouse Wildlife Center will also have a display of resident animals from 1-3pm at the Civic Center/Schoolhouse. For a complete list of activities and vendors, click here: www.EscapetoElsah.com/elsahfestival
You can hear the full interview with Davis here: