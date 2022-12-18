A food drive will wrap up this week through the office of State Representative Amy Elik. Donations are welcome at her office in Alton through this Wednesday, December 21. The drive kicked off on December 5 in the hopes of stocking the shelves through the holidays and beyond.
Elik tells the Big Z the donations will stay in the Alton area:
Peanut butter, pastas, soups, canned meats and fruit, and cereal are just some examples of non-perishable foods that can be donated. You can drop off the items at Elik’s office on Alton Square Mall Drive behind Captain D’s weekdays from 8:30am to 4:30pm.