At least one local lawmaker is skeptical of plans laid out by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in his combination State of the State and Budget speech on Wednesday. Illinois is ending this fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus, which the governor says will let the state meet its pension payment obligation and then some, and pump more money into education.
That includes suspending the state gas tax and property tax relief for one year. In addition:
But State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) tells The Big Z his words lack credibility.
The governor's budget proposal also suspends state licensure fees for frontline healthcare workers as well as licensing fees for bars and restaurants for one year. It includes funding to hire more Department of Children and Family Services workers and state police troopers, as well $20 million for the Gang Crime Witness Protection Program.