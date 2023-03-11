State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is calling on Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor J.B. Pritzker to let the public know whether the state will continue to enforce a gun ban that an Illinois circuit court judge has ruled unconstitutional. Elik participated in a press conference on Wednesday with the Illinois State Rifle Association and House Republican colleagues.
On Friday, March 3, Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes ruled the firearm ban signed into law by Governor Pritzker to be unconstitutional.