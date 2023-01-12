The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two-year term that began Wednesday. Before ending the latest 2-year term, lawmakers passed several measures, including a gun ban and registry and an abortion measure, among others, on the final day Tuesday.
Fosterburg Republican Representative Amy Elik tells The Big Z there are several things she hopes to accomplish as she gets back to work.
As for the firearm ban, Elik voted against it. She believes it is unconstitutional and will be litigated soon.
Democrats maintain their supermajority status in both the Illinois House and Senate.