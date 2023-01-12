Elik 4-4-22.jpg

State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg)

The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two-year term that began Wednesday. Before ending the latest 2-year term, lawmakers passed several measures, including a gun ban and registry and an abortion measure, among others, on the final day Tuesday.

Fosterburg Republican Representative Amy Elik tells The Big Z there are several things she hopes to accomplish as she gets back to work.

Elik - Back to work.mp3

As for the firearm ban, Elik voted against it. She believes it is unconstitutional and will be litigated soon.

Elik - Firearm Ban.mp3

Democrats maintain their supermajority status in both the Illinois House and Senate.