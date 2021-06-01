State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after House Democrats approved an unbalanced state budget scheduled to begin July 1:
“The late-night antics continue in the Illinois legislature as the Democrats rushed through a state budget with less than 24-hour notice. The state budget spends billions without a plan to pay off debt. I am very disappointed this budget includes a pay raise for lawmakers and one billion in pork projects for Democrat districts. The makeup of the General Assembly is different today than it was in the past; unfortunately, the same spending schemes continue. I voted no on this budget because it makes promises the state of Illinois can’t afford to keep.”
State Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) issued the following statement after the budget's passage:
“After a year of shutdowns and state-imposed restrictions at the hands of Governor Pritzker, the battered business community of this state cannot afford to withstand any more of the Democrat majority’s partisan ploys.
“The state of Illinois has over $16 billion in unexpected financial resources, but that’s still not enough for Governor Pritzker and his allies.
“Under their spending plan, Democrat lawmakers are eliminating almost $700 million dollars in job-creation incentives at a time when our job creators need our help the most. But they made sure to load the budget with new programs, including over $1 billion in Democrat pork projects.
“As with most of what has been rammed through the General Assembly this session, the majority’s spending proposal was crafted behind closed doors and without public input. My Democrat colleagues are making a real habit of furthering their backdoor agendas while the people of this state are asleep.”