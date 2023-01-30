Elik 3-16-22.jpg

Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg)

Republican State Representative Amy Elik of Fosterburg has been chosen to serve on the House Budget team.  Elik was named a Deputy Budgeteer along with Republican Chief Budgeteer Norine Hammond of Macomb.  Elik and Hammond will serve during the 103rd General Assembly.

Elik tells the Big Z she’s looking forward to the challenge:

elik - budget committee

Elik previously served on the House Republican Budget Team, the Commission on Government Forecast and Accountability and other financial committees.  The budget team is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday to outline their priorities for the session.