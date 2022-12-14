The Illinois Department of Transportation has heard not only from residents and business owners in Godfrey about the proposed double-roundabout project on West Delmar Avenue at Pierce Lane, but local lawmakers as well. Republicans Amy Elik and C.D. Davidsmeyer both represent that area of the Riverbend, and both were part of a meeting Monday in which IDOT agreed to step back from the plans in order to further study concerns brought up in recent weeks and months.
Concerns about the double roundabout plan are mostly due to what had been proposed as a complete shutdown of traffic in the immediate area and how motorists would navigate the closure during the construction. Some opposed to the roundabouts cite a lack of access from one side of the construction to the other and worries about traffic cutting through the adjacent D’Adrian neighborhood. Elik tells The Big Z she was encouraged by Monday’s conversation.
Elik (R-Fosterburg) tells The Big Z not everyone is opposed to the project.
Elik references statistics showing over the past ten years showing 178 accidents in that immediate area. Roundabouts in that area were first discussed in 2009 when Dan Beiser was in office, with the first of several public meetings held in 2014. You follow along with the project at: https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-3-Godfrey