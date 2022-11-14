Illinois lawmakers head back to Springfield this week for the Fall Veto
Session, and the SAFE T Act, which is set to go into effect on Jan 1 with no cash bail, is likely to be a hot topic. There are different opinions on what needs to change. A local lawmaker offers her thoughts
The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act, was approved by the previous General Assembly in 2021. The law makes several changes, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1. The measure faces a consolidated lawsuit from dozens of state's attorneys and sheriffs. That is one piece of the puzzle that Fosterburg Republican State Representative Amy Elik tells The Big Z could lead to changes.
But State Sen. Ann Gillespie (D-Arlington Heights) believes the Act will improve public safety.
The Pretrial Fairness Act that goes into effect Jan 1. removes cash bail and limits who can be held in jail pending trial depending on the nature of their crime.