Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed four more pieces of the Democrat-led criminal justice reform legislation into law on Thursday. A local lawmaker says while she is saddened by the violence gripping Chicago and other cities across the state, some of these crimes would not have taken place if the criminals were not so easily released back onto the streets.
State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) says something must be done to stop the violence.
Law enforcement representatives statewide have condemned the reform plan as hindering police from preventing crime, adding it would embolden criminals and threaten police officers. A survey of Illinois residents found nearly 54 percent did not support the changes to cash bail.