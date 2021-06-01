State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after House Democrats approved an unbalanced state budget scheduled to begin July 1:
“The late-night antics continue in the Illinois legislature as the Democrats rushed through a state budget with less than 24-hour notice. The state budget spends billions without a plan to pay off debt. I am very disappointed this budget includes a pay raise for lawmakers and one billion in pork projects for Democrat districts. The makeup of the General Assembly is different today than it was in the past; unfortunately, the same spending schemes continue. I voted no on this budget because it makes promises the state of Illinois can’t afford to keep.”